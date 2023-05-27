Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

LON RGL opened at GBX 51.40 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £265.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.33 and a beta of 0.77. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 48.55 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 85.14 ($1.06). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -5,833.33%.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

