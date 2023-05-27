Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Lifted by Analyst

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.85 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

WAT opened at $260.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.93. Waters has a one year low of $252.18 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

