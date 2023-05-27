Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 635

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.59) to GBX 635 ($7.90) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.82% from the stock’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.22) price target on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.35) to GBX 400 ($4.98) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.41) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.21) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of easyJet to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.60) to GBX 530 ($6.59) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 594.09 ($7.39).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 485.40 ($6.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,311.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.50. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 582.71 ($7.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 495.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 451.49.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.