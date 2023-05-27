Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$44.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Northland Power Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE NPI opened at C$29.76 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$27.20 and a 12-month high of C$47.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. The stock has a market cap of C$7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$641.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.90 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 18.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.3218391 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

