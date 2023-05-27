Analysts Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Price Target at $378.46

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $332.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.91 and a 200-day moving average of $319.81. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

