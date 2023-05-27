Head-To-Head Contrast: Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) & CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Bakkt has a beta of 4.67, indicating that its stock price is 367% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 3.9, indicating that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -1,057.17% 133.00% 110.21% CleanSpark -93.39% -22.70% -20.28%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 CleanSpark 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bakkt and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bakkt currently has a consensus target price of $2.45, indicating a potential upside of 78.83%. CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.30%. Given Bakkt’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bakkt is more favorable than CleanSpark.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bakkt and CleanSpark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $55.02 million 6.79 -$578.10 million ($7.57) -0.18 CleanSpark $131.52 million 3.62 -$57.33 million N/A N/A

CleanSpark has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bakkt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Bakkt on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

