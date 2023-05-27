GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) & TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Financial Contrast

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Rating) and TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of GD Culture Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of GD Culture Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of TD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GD Culture Group and TD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GD Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GD Culture Group and TD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GD Culture Group N/A 171.40% 96.96% TD 2.50% 1.25% 1.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GD Culture Group and TD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GD Culture Group $150,000.00 33.15 -$30.82 million N/A N/A TD $156.84 million 0.59 $4.53 million N/A N/A

TD has higher revenue and earnings than GD Culture Group.

Volatility and Risk

GD Culture Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GD Culture Group beats TD on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in trading services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on February 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc. engages in the sale of metal products and provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the Commodities Trading Business and Supply Chain Service Business segments. The Commodities Trading Business segment is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. The Supply Chain Service Business segment offers commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

