Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$67.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNS. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.60.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$66.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$63.19 and a 12 month high of C$86.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.40.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.19). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of C$7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6121281 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

