Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$67.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNS. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.60.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$66.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$63.19 and a 12 month high of C$86.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.40.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
