Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$66.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.20% from the stock’s current price.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$72.60.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$66.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$86.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.19). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of C$7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6121281 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

