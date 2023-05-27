Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) PT Raised to C$1.55 at Cormark

Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.55 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 287.50% from the company’s previous close.
Banyan Gold Price Performance
Shares of CVE BYN opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$113.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.64. Banyan Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$0.57.
Banyan Gold Company Profile
