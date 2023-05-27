Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) PT Raised to C$1.55 at Cormark

Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.55 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 287.50% from the company’s previous close.

Banyan Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE BYN opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$113.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.64. Banyan Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$0.57.

Get Banyan Gold alerts:

Banyan Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.