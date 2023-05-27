good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Price Target Cut to C$0.40

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 128.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$0.25 target price on good natured Products and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of CVE:GDNP opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. good natured Products has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$39.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

