National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Definity Financial in a report issued on Monday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

DFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.91.

TSE DFY opened at C$36.53 on Thursday. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.29 and a 52-week high of C$40.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

