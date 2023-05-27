good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Lowered to C$0.20

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of good natured Products and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

good natured Products Stock Down 2.8 %

good natured Products stock opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24. good natured Products has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.46.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.