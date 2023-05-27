Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Essential Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

WTRG opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $50,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after purchasing an additional 179,654 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

