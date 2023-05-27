Brokers Issue Forecasts for KB Home’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KB Home Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,255,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

