Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CEGet Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Celanese in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.98 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $107.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average is $109.42.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,208 shares of company stock valued at $457,664 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in Celanese by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 131.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Earnings History and Estimates for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

