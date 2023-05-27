Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Celanese in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.98 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $107.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average is $109.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,208 shares of company stock valued at $457,664 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in Celanese by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 131.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

