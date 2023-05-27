Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Omnicom Group Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Omnicom Group in a report released on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

