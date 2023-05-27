Brokers Offer Predictions for Uranium Energy Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Uranium Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02).

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

UEC opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $964.75 million, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.98. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.31%.

In related news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 21,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 773,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,452.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Spencer Abraham purchased 38,500 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,190.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 21,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 773,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,452.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 79,500 shares of company stock worth $207,585. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.