Zacks Research Weighs in on Robert Half International Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Robert Half International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Robert Half International’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International stock opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.02. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $92.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

