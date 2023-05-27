DaVita Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for DaVita in a research note issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for DaVita’s current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. DaVita’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DVA. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

NYSE DVA opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71. DaVita has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,765 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

