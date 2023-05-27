Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Reduced by Analyst

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for IceCure Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
IceCure Medical Trading Down 3.6 %
IceCure Medical stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. IceCure Medical has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IceCure Medical
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IceCure Medical in the second quarter worth $78,000.
About IceCure Medical
IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IceCure Medical (ICCM)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.