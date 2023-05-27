Comparing Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO) & Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO – Get Rating) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Enzyme Environmental Solutions and Jack in the Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Enzyme Environmental Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A Jack in the Box 8.61% -17.88% 4.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enzyme Environmental Solutions and Jack in the Box’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack in the Box $1.47 billion 1.27 $115.78 million $7.06 12.79

Volatility & Risk

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack in the Box has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enzyme Environmental Solutions and Jack in the Box, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzyme Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Jack in the Box 1 10 7 0 2.33

Jack in the Box has a consensus target price of $96.24, indicating a potential upside of 6.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Enzyme Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats Enzyme Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzyme Environmental Solutions

(Get Rating)

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of industrial and agricultural enzyme products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.