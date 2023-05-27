Critical Contrast: MediaAlpha (MAX) & Its Competitors

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MediaAlpha to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -14.22% N/A -19.40% MediaAlpha Competitors -40.29% -168.72% -6.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $459.07 million -$57.67 million -6.54 MediaAlpha Competitors $3.87 billion $81.86 million -18.78

This table compares MediaAlpha and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MediaAlpha’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MediaAlpha and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 2 3 0 2.60 MediaAlpha Competitors 792 4796 10199 260 2.62

MediaAlpha currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 80.50%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.62%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

MediaAlpha rivals beat MediaAlpha on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

