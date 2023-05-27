Reviewing Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $13.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix pays out 154.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Host Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts 15.42% 11.83% 6.60% Equinix 10.84% 7.20% 2.72%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 0 3 7 0 2.70 Equinix 0 4 13 1 2.83

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Host Hotels & Resorts and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $20.86, indicating a potential upside of 24.34%. Equinix has a consensus price target of $781.11, indicating a potential upside of 7.13%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Equinix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Equinix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $4.91 billion 2.43 $633.00 million $1.12 14.98 Equinix $7.26 billion 9.39 $704.34 million $8.83 82.58

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Host Hotels & Resorts. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Jay Steven Adelson and Albert M. Avery, IV on June 22, 1998, and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

