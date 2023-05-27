Valor Latitude Acquisition (VLAT) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) is one of 708 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Valor Latitude Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A $8.97 million 33.16 Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors $1.37 billion $30.18 million -9.33

Valor Latitude Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Valor Latitude Acquisition. Valor Latitude Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valor Latitude Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valor Latitude Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.7% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A 17.24% 3.57% Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Dividends

Valor Latitude Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Valor Latitude Acquisition pays out 76.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 149.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Valor Latitude Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valor Latitude Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors 113 586 865 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.52%. Given Valor Latitude Acquisition’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valor Latitude Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Valor Latitude Acquisition peers beat Valor Latitude Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Valor Latitude Acquisition

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

