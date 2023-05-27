Reviewing Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and XOS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $40.70 million 61.98 -$445.94 million ($1.40) -4.77 XOS $34.04 million 1.89 -$73.32 million ($0.44) -0.86

XOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

35.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Luminar Technologies and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 1 2 5 0 2.50 XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $12.42, suggesting a potential upside of 85.97%. XOS has a consensus price target of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 336.74%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Luminar Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -1,043.14% -8,821.02% -70.34% XOS -225.43% -80.67% -49.94%

Summary

XOS beats Luminar Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

