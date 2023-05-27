Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Raised to GBX 235 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($2.92) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MKS. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.18) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.62) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 177.25 ($2.20).

MKS stock opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,196.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 189.10 ($2.35). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 147.51.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

