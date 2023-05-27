Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$98.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Dollarama Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $54.43 and a 52-week high of $64.21.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

