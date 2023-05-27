Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target Cut to C$0.90 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

