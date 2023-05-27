Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.23) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

KGF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.86) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.10) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 271.67 ($3.38).

Kingfisher Stock Down 0.8 %

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 231.20 ($2.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,005.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.00. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 198.60 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 296.24 ($3.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.83.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

