The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($9.95) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 915 ($11.38) to GBX 970 ($12.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($9.64) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 818.33 ($10.18).

LON SGE opened at GBX 857.40 ($10.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,297.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 798.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 779.58. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 869.40 ($10.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

