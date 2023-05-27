Liberum Capital Begins Coverage on NCC Group (LON:NCC)

Equities research analysts at Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.87) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCC Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NCC Group stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.17) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.90. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 75.80 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 245 ($3.05). The company has a market cap of £293.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,175.00 and a beta of 0.62.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.