Playtech (LON:PTEC) Price Target Raised to GBX 697

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 615 ($7.65) to GBX 697 ($8.67) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PTEC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.58) price target on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Playtech stock opened at GBX 609.50 ($7.58) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 558.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 551.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.96. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 360.80 ($4.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 640 ($7.96). The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5,079.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Playtech news, insider Mor Weizer acquired 44,425 shares of Playtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.71) per share, with a total value of £275,435 ($342,580.85). 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

