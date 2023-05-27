Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

