Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

