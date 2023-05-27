Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.