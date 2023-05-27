Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a market cap of $833.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $50.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 85,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the period. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

