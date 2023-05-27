Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

SHBI opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $222.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.88. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, Director Konrad Wayson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,427.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,368 shares of company stock worth $78,670. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 580,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

