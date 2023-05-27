Traders Buy High Volume of V.F. Put Options (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 37,539 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 167% compared to the typical volume of 14,072 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

