Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG) Short Interest Update

Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 30,700.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vision Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vision Energy stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Vision Energy has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $26.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82.

Vision Energy Company Profile

Vision Energy Corp. engages in the provision of solar hydrogen energy systems. The firm has developed and implemented a hydrogen energy system used to completely power a residence or commercial property with clean energy so that it can run independent of the utility grid and also provide energy to the utility grid for monetary credits.

