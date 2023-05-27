Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 14,700.0% in May

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 14,700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TBXXF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

