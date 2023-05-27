Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 14,700.0% in May

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 14,700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Performance
Shares of TBXXF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.
About Turmalina Metals
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turmalina Metals (TBXXF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.