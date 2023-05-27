Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Acquires £26,400 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($32,835.82).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Patrick McMahon bought 80 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £123.20 ($153.23).

On Monday, April 17th, Patrick McMahon acquired 82 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £127.10 ($158.08).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Patrick McMahon bought 88 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £125.84 ($156.52).

C&C Group Stock Performance

LON:CCR opened at £142 ($176.62) on Friday. C&C Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 125.54 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 211 ($2.62). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 712.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 348.09. The firm has a market cap of £55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 94,666.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

C&C Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.49) target price on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Featured Stories

