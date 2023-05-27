Short Interest in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Grows By 7,450.0%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 7,450.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ASET opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Institutional Trading of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

