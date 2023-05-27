Short Interest in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Grows By 7,450.0%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASETGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 7,450.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ASET opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Institutional Trading of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000.

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

