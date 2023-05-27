Short Interest in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Grows By 7,450.0%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 7,450.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ASET opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.
Institutional Trading of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.
See Also
