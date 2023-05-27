KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Update

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,600 shares, an increase of 14,393.9% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,281,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KYN Capital Group Trading Down 20.0 %

OTCMKTS KYNC opened at 0.00 on Friday. KYN Capital Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.

KYN Capital Group Company Profile

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

