Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,200 shares, a growth of 16,755.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1224 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.