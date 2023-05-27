Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,200 shares, a growth of 16,755.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1224 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 92,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

