Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Up 13,466.7% in May

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 13,466.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treat several life-threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

