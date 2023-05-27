Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Up 11,936.4% in May

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,588,800 shares, a growth of 11,936.4% from the April 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.3 days.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance
Shares of Thai Beverage Public stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Thai Beverage Public has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thai Beverage Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.
