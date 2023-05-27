Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 81,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kasikornbank Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KPCPY opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. Kasikornbank Public has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

Kasikornbank Public Increases Dividend

About Kasikornbank Public

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.3195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business and World Business Group, Muang Thai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high-net-worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

