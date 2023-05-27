NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Up 189,200.0% in May

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, an increase of 189,200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 378.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCCGF. Liberum Capital began coverage on NCC Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

NCC Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCCGF opened at $1.30 on Friday. NCC Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology assurance, security software, and consultancy services. It operates through the Escrow and Assurance segments. The Escrow segment develops, supplies, and uses business software applications for the protection of end users and software suppliers.

