MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a growth of 204,700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGT Capital Investments Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGTI opened at $0.00 on Friday. MGT Capital Investments has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

About MGT Capital Investments

(Get Rating)

See Also

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.