Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Up 310,000.0% in May

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,100 shares, a growth of 310,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,561,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Propanc Biopharma Trading Up 11.0 %
PPCB opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. Propanc Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
Propanc Biopharma Company Profile
