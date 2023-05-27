Oracle Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 41,514 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 15% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,974 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $104.08 on Friday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.23. The company has a market capitalization of $281.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

